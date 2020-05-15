COVID-19

Virginia Town Lets Restaurants Set Up Outdoor Seating on Sidewalks, On-Site Parking Areas

By Shomari Stone and Matthew Stabley

A Virginia town is letting restaurants set up outdoor seating on sidewalks and on-site parking areas to help them return to business during Phase One of reopening in the state.

The Warrenton Town Council temporarily relaxed zoning ordinances to allow the change. The plan is called Roll Out Warrenton.

“It’s so nice,” said Edie Nandury, who dined with friends for the first time in two months at Denim & Pearls. “We haven’t been able to communicate for a long time.”

Orange cones marked off the new seating areas.

Restaurants can only have 50% capacity, seating customers outside.

“We had to set up a lot of stations for hand-sanitizing for employees and guests,” Denim & Pearls owner Jen Robinson said. “Employees are all expected to wear face masks and gloves. Just trying to be as safe as we can.”

Restaurants are also open for curbside pickup and must have clear signs to communicate rules. 

The zoning relaxation extends until Sept. 1 unless unsafe conditions arise.

