Virginia

Virginia to Track Fentanyl Use Via Wastewater Surveillance

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Virginia have grown more than 20-fold since 2013, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order

By Associated Press

virginia gov glenn youngkin
Robb Hill for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday that directs state agencies to take 10 steps intended to bolster the fight against the fentanyl crisis, including setting up a plan to use wastewater surveillance to keep tabs on use of the drug.

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Virginia have grown more than 20-fold since 2013, according to Youngkin's executive order, which also states that since 2020, more Virginians have died from fatal drug overdoses than motor vehicle and gun-related deaths combined.

“We must act," Youngkin said in a statement. “I am confident that together these measures are significant steps to reduce the occurrence of fentanyl overdoses and deaths in the Commonwealth.”

Youngkin's order directs the Virginia Department of Health to develop a “cost-effective plan" within 120 days to use and fund "wastewater surveillance to detect the frequency, potency, and occurrences of fentanyl use in specific locations.” That's a strategy other places around the country have employed, according to news reports.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The order asks that special advisers to the governor on opioid response and opioid interdiction be assigned within 90 days. It also directs the Department of Social Services to develop a plan to offer “wrap-around services and treatments” to those taking care of children whose parents have passed away from a drug overdose.

News4 Rundown 14 hours ago

Virginia Teens Spread Awareness on Fentanyl Awareness Day: The News4 Rundown

Fentanyl Apr 19

‘Deadliest Drug I've Ever Seen': Alexandria Schools Teach Parents About Fentanyl Warning Signs

Animals Apr 21

Poodle Revived Using Narcan After Owner Reportedly Shared His Drugs With the Pet

Youngkin asked state public safety officials and state police to develop a “a strategic plan for law enforcement agencies” for tackling the problem in parts of the state dealing with high numbers of overdose deaths.

He also wants a workgroup established to study how to keep incarcerated people with substance use disorders drug-free after they are released.

Youngkin signed the executive order at a National Fentanyl Awareness Day event at a Fredericksburg high school, spokesperson Macaulay Porter said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaGlenn Youngkin
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us