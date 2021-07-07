Virginia

Virginia to Remove Statue of Segregationist Byrd

Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former Virginia governor and U.S. senator, was a staunch segregationist

By Associated Press

virginia_generic_statehouse

Work is expected to begin Wednesday morning to remove a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former Virginia governor, U.S. senator and staunch segregationist, from the state’s Capitol Square.

Lawmakers voted to remove the statue earlier this year, a decision that came amid a yearslong movement in history-rich Virginia to rethink who is honored in the state’s public spaces.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Byrd, a Democrat, ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

Local

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Teen Dead in Maryland After Custody Dispute Report, Police Say

storm team4 3 hours ago

Heat Index to Climb Above 100° in DC Area

The larger-than-life statue erected in 1976 is located a stone’s throw from the Capitol. A nearby plaque says the statue was dedicated in appreciation of Byrd’s “devotion throughout a long public career to governmental restraint and programs in the best interest of all the people of Virginia.”

The state's Department of General Services said in a news release that workers would remove the statue, its base and the granite piece with informational signage. They will be taken to an unspecified storage location, where they will be held until lawmakers determine their final location, the news release said.

Capitol Square will be closed to visitors during the removal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaRichmondStatuesHarry F. Byrd Sr.
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us