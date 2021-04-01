Virginia to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone on April 18

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that everybody will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 18. The vaccine is approved for anyone 16 and older.

Some individual health districts may open to the general public starting on Monday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone in groups 1A, 1B or 1C is are currently registered will be scheduled for a shot by April 17 — ahead of eligibility expanding to everyone.

"Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible," Gov. Northam said.

The governor's office said more than one in three adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and one in give Virginians are fully vaccinated.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.