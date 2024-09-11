Virginia teen stole gun from sheriff's office, made threat online, deputies say

A teenage boy was arrested in Stafford County, Virginia, for stealing a gun from the sheriff's office and making violent threats toward a high school student, authorities say.

Deputies started investigating the 15-year-old suspect, who was not named, on Sept. 10, when someone told them about an online threat made against a Brooke Point High School student, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

While combing through evidence, investigators recognized a gun on the suspect's social media, which matched a weapon that was stolen from a gun rack on a sheriff's office vehicle the week before, authorities said.

The gun was locked inside the secured gun rack, but the suspect broke a window of the vehicle to get it, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, deputies coordinated with school staff at Brooke Point High School and arrested the teen just before school started.

Then, deputies found the stolen weapon inside the teen's home, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office thanked witnesses for following the rule of “see something, say something.”

