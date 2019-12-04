Virginia Teacher Arrested for Holding Student Upside Down: Police

The school's principal said in a letter to parents Wednesday that the math teacher had been placed on leave

By NBC Washington Staff

A Virginia teacher was charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl by the ankles and held her upside down.

Tenkoran Agyeman, 40, was arrested Tuesday after the incident was reported to have occurred at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge on Nov. 1 or Nov. 4, Prince William County police said Wednesday.

Police say Agyeman grabbed the student and held her upside down, "resulting in the victim's head striking a nearby desk." No injuries were reported.

The school's principal said in a letter to parents Wednesday that Agyeman, a math teacher, had been placed on leave.

"The safety of our students is our top priority and it is my expectation that all staff act with the utmost professionalism at all times with students," the letter from Scott Bergquist said.

Police began investigating on Nov. 19 after the alleged incident was reported.

Agyeman, of Alexandria, was charged with assault and battery. A court date is pending.

