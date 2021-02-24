Virginia State Police Phasing Out Sedans in Favor of SUVs

Virginia State Police are phasing out their familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans and will transition to Ford Interceptor SUVs.

The department has to reckon with Ford Motor Co.’s decision to end production of its popular Taurus Police Interceptor sedan, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday.

State police said they had little choice but to switch to an all-SUV fleet. Other potential vehicles tested failed to meet the department’s needs.

The department has bought more than 204 SUVs that are essentially a high-performance model of the Ford Explorer. A $9.5 million funding request before the General Assembly would allow state police to buy 400 more of the vehicles in fiscal year 2021-22.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Meanwhile, the department said it will continue to evaluate and test other police vehicles.

State police used the Ford Taurus for nearly a decade after Ford stopped making the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.