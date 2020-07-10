Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office

Virginia Sheriff's Deputy Knocked Unconscious in Attack

By Matthew Stabley

A sheriff’s deputy in Virginia was knocked unconscious when someone in a passing vehicle hit him with an object Friday evening.

The Fauquier County deputy was stopped at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road near Warrenton after 7 p.m. to remove a hazard in the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy heard a vehicle approach and someone yelling, then saw a black SUV and was struck in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Someone found the deputy face down on the side of the road a few minutes later and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was taken to Fauquier Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the attack should call the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.

