Virginia School Systems to Cancel Classes, Start Late Monday Ahead of Refreeze on Roads

Multiple school systems in Northern Virginia either canceled classes, plan to start late or turned Monday into a professional day for teachers and staff ahead of dangerous road conditions.
On Sunday, on-and-off rain fell on the D.C. area. As temperatures fall below freezing overnight, water on untreated roads and surfaces is expected to create a light icy glaze.
Here are how some school districts are responding:
- Alexandria City Public Schools are considering a two-hour delay due to inclement weather for students and staff.
- Culpeper County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions.
- Fredericksburg City Public Schools canceled classes for students and made Monday a teacher work day on a two-hour delay.
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools canceled classes for students and made Monday a teacher work day starting at 10 a.m.
- Stafford County Public Schools canceled classes for students and made Monday a professional work day for staff starting at 10 a.m. due to ongoing dangerous road conditions and lingering effects of the recent winter storm.