Virginia School Systems to Cancel Classes, Start Late Monday Ahead of Refreeze on Roads

Multiple school systems in Northern Virginia either canceled classes, plan to start late or turned Monday into a professional day for teachers and staff ahead of dangerous road conditions.

On Sunday, on-and-off rain fell on the D.C. area. As temperatures fall below freezing overnight, water on untreated roads and surfaces is expected to create a light icy glaze.

Here are how some school districts are responding: