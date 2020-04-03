LOUDOUN COUNTY

Virginia School Employee Tests Positive After Distributing Laptops to Students

A Loudoun County Public Schools staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Friday after helping with Chromebook distribution on Tuesday, the district said in an emailed statement.

The staff member last worked at Madison’s Trust Elementary School in Brambleton on Tuesday and began exhibiting symptoms Thursday.

Staff members followed social distancing guidelines during the laptop distribution, the school district said.

The district said the Loudoun County Health Department will investigate whether the staff member had close contact with anyone and will communicate with those people soon.

LCHD recommends that anyone who is ill should self-isolate and contact their physician for further guidance. The LCHD can be reached at 703-737-8300 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

