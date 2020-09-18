coronavirus

Virginia Reports First Child Coronavirus Death

By The Associated Press

Coronavirus cells.
Getty Images

State health officials say an adolescent in southside Virginia has become the youngest person in the state to die from the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health said Friday only that the individual was an adolescent in the Southside Health District between the ages of 10-19 and that it was the “first reported COVID-19 death of a child in the Commonwealth.”

That district serves Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties.

Until now, nobody younger than 30 had been among the nearly 3,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia since the pandemic reached the commonwealth six months ago.

Nearly 90 percent of coronavirus deaths in Virginia have been those age 60 or older.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusVirginia
