Virginia Releases New School Guidelines for LGBTQ Students

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration released new policies on Friday night that would rollback LGBTQ students’ rights in Virginia schools.

The policies require transgender students across the Commonwealth to use bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth.

The Department of Education will also require families to submit documents to earn their children the right to change their names and genders at school.

School districts will have to adopt new state guidelines after a 30-day comment period that begins Sept. 26.