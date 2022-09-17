Virginia

Virginia Releases New School Guidelines for LGBTQ Students

School districts will be required to adopt the new state guidelines after a 30-day comment period

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration released new policies on Friday night that would rollback LGBTQ students’ rights in Virginia schools.

The policies require transgender students across the Commonwealth to use bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth.

The Department of Education will also require families to submit documents to earn their children the right to change their names and genders at school.

School districts will have to adopt new state guidelines after a 30-day comment period that begins Sept. 26.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dominion Energy Home Assistance 15 hours ago

Dominion Energy Helps Family Create ‘Forever Home' With Free Repairs

NBC4 Responds 19 hours ago

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

This article tagged under:

VirginiaSchoolsLGBTQ rightsGov. Glenn Youngkin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us