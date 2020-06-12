COVID-19

Virginia Regulators Extend Moratorium on Utility Shut Offs

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginia's regulators have extended a moratorium on service disconnections for utility customers through the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Corporation Commission issued the order Friday continuing a ban on service cut-offs through August 31. Utilities must offer payment plans with no late fees to customers who cannot pay bills because of the pandemic.

The commission said it hoped lawmakers, who are set to convene a special session in August, can use the additional time to come up with a “truly sustainable solution” that ensures that the costs of such moratoriums aren't unfairly shifted to other customers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirus in Virginiautilities
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us