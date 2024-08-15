Virginia plan would ban students from using cellphones all day, including lunch

Virginia's plan to implement Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order for cellphone-free education will require public school students to turn off their phones and keep them stored away all day, even during lunch and between class periods.

The Virginia Department of Education released draft guidance Thursday as part of the executive order for cellphone-free education Youngkin issued in July.

The Republican governor's order directed the VDOE to define cellphone-free education and come up with policies and procedures for age-appropriate restrictions in grades K-12.

In its draft guidance, the VDOE defines cellphone-free education as “bell-to-bell", meaning phones must be turned off and stored away from the first bell of the school day until the dismissal bell rings at the end of the academic school day. “Bell-to-bell” also includes lunch and time in between class periods, according to the VDOE.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The proposed guidance lays out the following restrictions for students in elementary, middle and high schools:

Elementary: If a parent determines an elementary student needs to bring a cellphone or personal electronic communication device to school, it must be stored, off and away from the student during the school day. Students can't use them on school grounds before or after school.

If a parent determines an elementary student needs to bring a cellphone or personal electronic communication device to school, it must be stored, off and away from the student during the school day. Students can't use them on school grounds before or after school. Middle school students should not have easily available cellphones or personal electronic communication devices during the bell-to-bell school day. School systems should create local policies to determine whether or not students can use phones and devices on school property before and after school.

students should not have easily available cellphones or personal electronic communication devices during the bell-to-bell school day. School systems should create local policies to determine whether or not students can use phones and devices on school property before and after school. High school students should not have easily accessible cellphones or personal electronic communication devices during the bell-to-bell school day. Students may use their cellphones on school grounds before and after school.

“This draft guidance is the result of Virginians coming together and saying, ‘Enough.’”, Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said in a news release. “Virginia parents and teachers have witnessed first-hand the damage cell phones in schools has had on our youth’s academic, mental and physical health and social development. Communities are committed to implementing common sense approaches to restore vibrant and healthy learning environments for all our children throughout the Commonwealth."

Hundreds of parents, teachers, superintendents, principals, students and community members gave their input ahead of the VDOE's guidance, officials said.

“The extensive input we received from Virginians was clear and direct,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said in the release. “They asked for cell phones and personal electronic communication devices to be removed from our children’s public schools during the school day at every level- elementary, middle, and high school. By refocusing our students’ attention back into learning and away from their phones and social media, all our children will have a better opportunity to learn and succeed academically.”

In cases of emergencies, the VDOE said local school districts must come up with plans to communicate directly with parents and establish reunification plans for children and parents.

Parents were clear in their feedback to the state that they wanted to be able to know about students' well-being during emergencies, the education department said.

There were also concerns about students with documented medical conditions. The VDOE said students with medical needs may be granted exemptions to the "bell-to-bell" policy.

The public will have an opportunity to voice opinions on the guidance before the VDOE issues its final policy on Sept. 16.

The new policies will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.