Virginia Photographer Captures Family Portraits While Social Distancing

By Aimee Cho and Iris Vukmanovic

Photographer Natriya Rampey is taking free family portraits.

A Leesburg photographer is driving around Northern Virginia taking free family portraits to raise spirits amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Photographer Natriya Rampey is not just taking family photos – she’s bringing people together and from a safe social distance.

“[It’s] just like a message out there to let people know that we’re sticking together and together we’re gonna get through this,” Rampey said. "We’re really needing to slow down and get to know each other again and getting the chance to be with each other.”

So far, Rampey captured portraits of approximately 30 families on their porches – some wearing costumes or holding fun signs.

One family, the Lagana’s, had the flu for two weeks and their COVID-19 tests finally came back negative. So they put on matching shirts and lined up on their porch to get their photo taken.

“This is the first day in two weeks that I’ve actually done anything with myself,” said April Lagana. “I just think that what she’s doing for the community is amazing...it’s bringing a lot of smiles to people’s faces and opening people’s hearts up.”

All of Rampey’s portraits are free, but if some people want to donate she said she will give the money to local food pantries.

“Hopefully this will help other people find a smile in their day,” Rampey said.

