Virginia Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck Twice in Hit-and-Run

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles Wednesday morning in Manassas, Virginia, and neither vehicle stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Alberto Anthony Marino of Bristow, was struck in the area of Sudley Road and Balls Ford Road early in the morning. First responders reached the scene at 5 a.m., and Marino was taken to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Marino was initially hit by a newer model silver Toyota Corolla. The car continued driving down Sudley Road without stopping, according to the police investigation. The vehicle should have damage to the lower passenger side bumper and would have a missing passenger side mirror, according the Prince William County Police Department.

Shortly after, a second vehicle struck the victim as he laid in the roadway. The driver pulled into a nearby service station where he pumped gas and then drove away. The driver was described as light-skinned of unknown race and male. The vehicle was described as a mid-2000 model dark colored Nissan Xterra and police said there may not be noticeable damage to the car.

Prince William County police said the investigation is ongoing.