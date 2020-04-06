stimulus checks

Virginia Officials Warn of Scams Targeting Relief Checks

A state task force has been created to battle pandemic-related fraud

Officials in Virginia are warning of possible scams related to the coronavirus pandemic. And they're particularly worried about the $1,200 checks that many Americans will receive from the federal government in the coming weeks and months.

The warning comes from the Internal Revenue Service as well as a new state task force that's been set up specifically to battle pandemic-related fraud. It's made up of U.S. Attorneys for the state as well as the FBI and the Virginia State Police.

They issued a warning late last week.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a statement that Virginians are “likely to see an uptick” in things such as advanced-fee schemes that promise government relief checks.

Scammers may ask people to sign over their checks or get them to “verify” filing information in order to steal money.

