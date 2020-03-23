Virginia Schools to Close Through Academic Year; Restaurants Must End Dine-In Service

All public schools in Virginia will remain closed through the academic year and all restaurants must end dine-in service, the governor announced Monday as officials try to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Restaurants can continue carryout, delivery and drive-thru service.

All recreational and entertainment businesses are closed. All non-essential stores are limited to having only 10 patrons at a time.

Virginia had 254 positive cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. Six people with the virus died.

About 3,700 people had been tested for the virus by public and private laboratories.

Northam said more people would test positive.

“These numbers unfortunately will continue to rise. We are in this for months, not weeks,” he said.

Virginia’s governor urged state residents to follow the federal government’s recommendation that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, but he stopped short of ordering businesses to close, as D.C. and Maryland have done.

