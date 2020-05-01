Virginia Officers Chase 3 Stolen Teslas, Catch 1 Driver: Police

Police officers chased three Tesla vehicles likely stolen from a Virginia dealership overnight Friday, ending with one driver crashing and fleeing and another driver getting caught, police say.

Two suspects in the chase fled police and are still at-large, Fairfax County Police say.

A Fairfax County Police officer noticed a Tesla driving on Route 7 near the Beltway about 3 a.m. The lights were on and the car was sporting dealer tags, police say.

Officers tried to pull over the Tesla and a pursuit began, police say. Eventually, one of the drivers crashed on Leesburg Pike near the Beltway and ran away, police said.

The drivers of two other Teslas continued southbound on the highway and eventually left the cars near Route 236 and tried to outrun officers, police say.

A third suspect got away. Fairfax County Police say there were an unknown number of passengers in two of the cars.

One of the accused drivers, a man from Maryland, was caught, police say. That suspect allegedly lied about their age, telling police they were actually a juvenile.

Police believe the Teslas were taken from a dealership in the Tyson's Corner area. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note (Friday, May 1, 2020 at 6:51 a.m.): This story was updated after police released new information on one of the driver's ages.

