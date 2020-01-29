Local
Virginia Officer Shoots Suspect Holding Assault-Style Gun: Police

Officers were serving a search warrant on 24-year-old David Vo in Falls Church

By Sophia Barnes

A drug-dealing suspect was shot by police and will face additional charges after allegedly brandishing an assault-style weapon at officers who came to serve a warrant at his home, police say.

A SWAT team arrived at the 7600 block of Lee Landing Drive about 10 p.m. Tuesday night to search the home and arrest a suspect on marijuana distribution charges, Fairfax County Police say.

David Vo, 24, of Falls Church, allegedly brandished the gun as officers entered, police say. A Special Operations officer shot Vo, police said.

Officers treated Vo on the scene before he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The officer who shot Vo is a 16-year veteran of Fairfax County Police. They were not injured, police say.

They have been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation by the Major Crimes Bureau and an administrative investigation, police say. Fairfax County Police say they will release the officer's name within 10 days.

Vo is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges including felony distribution of marijuana and failure to appear. Police say more charges are forthcoming.

