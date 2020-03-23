Virginia Neighborhood Celebrates 10-Year-Old’s Birthday at a Social Distance

Residents of a neighborhood in Virginia came together on Sunday to surprise a 10-year-old boy whose birthday party was canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Neighbors of Alabama Ave. created an airplane-themed block party for Owen Wiser in a way everyone could maintain a safe, social distance.

The birthday boy strolled through his neighborhood to see how each house was decorated for him. Neighbors decorated their doors and a family van, put up yard signs, and wrote on the sidewalks with chalk.

Photos: Neighbors Create Birthday Block Party Celebration For 10-Year-Old