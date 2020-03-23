Local
Alexandria

Virginia Neighborhood Celebrates 10-Year-Old’s Birthday at a Social Distance

A block surprised a boy after his birthday party was canceled as a result of the coronavirus

By Sydney Coplin

A neighborhood in Alexandria celebrated Owen Wiser's 10th birthday at a social distance after his birthday party was canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

A neighborhood in Alexandria celebrated Owen Wiser’s 10th birthday at a social distance after his birthday party was canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Residents of a neighborhood in Virginia came together on Sunday to surprise a 10-year-old boy whose birthday party was canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Neighbors of Alabama Ave. created an airplane-themed block party for Owen Wiser in a way everyone could maintain a safe, social distance.

The birthday boy strolled through his neighborhood to see how each house was decorated for him. Neighbors decorated their doors and a family van, put up yard signs, and wrote on the sidewalks with chalk.

Local

coronavirus 39 mins ago

Children’s National Hospital Opens First Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Site For Kids

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Sen. Rand Paul Kept Working for Six Days After Virus Test

Photos: Neighbors Create Birthday Block Party Celebration For 10-Year-Old

This article tagged under:

AlexandriaVirginiacoronavirus
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us