Virginia Mother Killed, 2 Children Hurt in Crash With Wrong-Way DUI Driver

A woman who was driving with her two young children died after a drunken driver hit her car head-on early Thursday in Woodbridge, police say. Her children were injured.

Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens, of Triangle, was killed in the crash, the Prince William County Police Department said. She was 32.

Ronal Eriberto Guillen, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter.

Wilkens was driving a Toyota Camry north on Springwoods Drive in Woodbridge when a Ford Explorer headed the wrong way crashed into her car. Her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were in the backseat. Police responded at about 6:10 a.m.

Wilkens and her children were taken to a hospital. The mother died of her injuries. Her children were hurt but are expected to recover.

The children were properly restrained but Wilkens was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Guillen, the driver of the Explorer, was not hurt and was determined to have been drinking, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Guillen, 26, was held without bond. He’s due in court in January.