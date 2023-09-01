Middle school teacher hired by another district while under investigation for sexting students

A middle school teacher under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to students in Prince William County was able to get a job teaching math at a school in Stafford County.

Jonathan Burns was arrested at his new school, AG Wright Middle School, Aug. 25, accused of sexting two students and using his cellphone to send an explicit photo of himself to a student.

Burns’ messages to a former Potomac Middle School student, now 17, began March 8, police said. He left his positions at Potomac Middle School that same month, then resigned in June. In late July, the texts turned sexual, and police began an investigation July 27.

According to charging documents, Burns suggested the victim fondle his genitals and said he wanted someone familiar, which is why he contacted the victim. A FaceTime video of Burns allegedly exposing himself to the teen followed, a detective wrote in the charging documents.

Prince William County police said there is a second victim, and Burns faces six felony counts.

In August, Stafford County Public Schools hired Burns to teach math at AG Wright.

Police said Prince William County school officials were aware of the investigation before Burns was arrested. It’s unclear if that information was shared with Stafford County Public Schools before Burns was hired.

Potomac Middle’s principal sent a letter to parents telling them Burns had not worked there since March.

AG Wright’s principal wrote to parents that Burns was immediately removed from the school the day police arrived to take him into custody.

Both school districts were closed Friday for the Labor Day holiday.

Burns had no comment for News4.