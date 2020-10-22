Virginia

Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Tulsa Mayor

Adam Maxwell Donn, of Norfolk, faces up to five years in prison

By Associated Press

A Virginia man who sent dozens of harassing emails and phone messages to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family in a failed attempt to stop President Donald Trump's campaign rally in June pleaded guilty Wednesday to cyberstalking.

Appearing via video from his home state, Adam Maxwell Donn, of Norfolk, admitted during a federal court hearing in Tulsa that he sent Bynum and his wife 44 emails and left them 14 phone messages in June, some of which referenced the couple's children and their home address, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release.

Donn, 41, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

“Adam Donn’s incessant harassment and threats to both the mayor and his family more than crossed the line," Shores said. “They weren’t protected speech; they were criminal acts.”

Donn's attorney didn't immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.

Donn was charged in July after an investigation by the Tulsa Police Department and FBI.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaCrime and CourtsTulsa
