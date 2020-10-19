Virginia Man Killed While Driving Riding Lawnmower in Road

A Virginia man was killed last weekend when the riding lawnmower he was driving in the center of the road was hit from behind by a car, police said.

Hampton Police said they received a call about an accident on Shell Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday, news outlets report.

According to a news release, officers found a Chevrolet Malibu sedan that hit a riding lawnmower from behind. Two people were on the lawnmower, and the driver, Floyd Arthur Howard, 62, died, police said.

The passenger on the lawnmower was taken to the hospital with injuries which police said were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not said if there are any charges pending.