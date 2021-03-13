police pursuit

Virginia Man Killed in Car Crash During Police Pursuit

State police said the suspect was charged with manslaughter

By The Associated Press

A 35-year-old Virginia man was killed Saturday when his car was struck by another vehicle fleeing from police, Virginia State Police said.

Portsmouth police attempted to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Saturday morning because the driver, Cara Elliott, was wanted on several violations. Elliott refused to stop and Portsmouth police began a pursuit, state police said in a news release.

Elliott drove through an intersection and collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200. State police said the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler, identified as Calvin Coolidge Majette III, of Portsmouth. A female passenger in the victim's car was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Elliott and her female passenger received injuries that are not considered life-threatening and also were taken to Sentara. State police said Elliott has been charged with manslaughter.

The Portsmouth Police Department asked the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team to investigate the crash.

