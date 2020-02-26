Virginia Man Charged With Animal Abuse Opening Pet Store With Familiar Name

When a longtime owner of a pet services company in Virginia discovered a new shop was opening with a similar name, she did some research.

"Somebody sent us a picture of the storefront sign that had the name "Woofy’s." So, immediately we were on alert to see what was happening and who these people were," said Amy Reed the co-owner of Woofie's in Ashburn.

She said she was shocked when customers mentioned a store with a similar name was opening in Chantilly.

Reed and her colleagues did some digging and found a website for Woofy’s, which advertised designer puppies.

They emailed posing as a potential buyer asking about a highly-desirable, and expensive, French Bulldog puppy. An email came back from the store manager, Ayman Koshok.

When Reed Googled Koshok, she found something far worse than any trademark issue.

Koshok and his brother, Kareem Koshok, had managed a pet store before — specifically, the Petland store that lost its franchise agreement after 14 dead rabbits were found in the freezer during a Humane Society investigation.

The brothers were later arrested for animal abuse at the store. Ayman Koshok had a court date for the charges last week.

“It has really gone beyond the business side of a trademark issue. It has really become a bigger issue knowing these people are potentially setting up another business,” Reed said. “They have absolutely no business running any pet store whatsoever.”

Reed’s attorney sent a cease and desist order demanding that the Ayman Koshok stop using the “Woofys” name, take down the sign and destroy any other uses of the word.

Sue Bell, the executive director of Homeward Trails Animal Rescue sent a lengthy letter to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Wednesday asking them to

"Taking long-overdue steps to stop these bad pet stores from doing business in Fairfax County is as much about animal welfare as it is consumer protection and taxpayer waste," Bell said in the letter.

News4 has reached out to Ayman Koshok and his attorney for comment, but has not received a response.