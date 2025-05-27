Virginia man arrested in Memorial Day road rage shooting on I-95 in Maryland

A man from Leesburg, Virginia, faces attempted murder charges after he fired bullets at a car on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Memorial Day, police say.

Leesburg police arrested 22-year-old Fredy Gonzalez-Esquivel Tuesday morning, hours after the apparent road rage shooting.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Maryland State Police said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday on I-95.

A man told troopers his vehicle was shot multiple times, police said. He and a passenger in the car were not hurt.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Gonzalez-Esquivel as a suspect.

Officers found a gun and seven ammo casings in Gonzalez-Esquivel's black Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver’s side mirror of the SUV also had damage consistent with a projectile fired from the driver’s seat, police said.

Gonzalez-Esquivel was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, felony assault, using a firearm during a felony crime, malicious destruction of property and related firearms offenses.

He is awaiting extradition to Maryland.