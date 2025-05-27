Virginia man arrested in Memorial Day road rage shooting on I-95 in Maryland

A man from Leesburg, Virginia, faces attempted murder charges after he fired bullets at a car on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Memorial Day, police say.
Leesburg police arrested 22-year-old Fredy Gonzalez-Esquivel Tuesday morning, hours after the apparent road rage shooting.
Maryland State Police said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday on I-95.
A man told troopers his vehicle was shot multiple times, police said. He and a passenger in the car were not hurt.
Investigators with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Gonzalez-Esquivel as a suspect.
Officers found a gun and seven ammo casings in Gonzalez-Esquivel's black Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver’s side mirror of the SUV also had damage consistent with a projectile fired from the driver’s seat, police said.
Gonzalez-Esquivel was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, felony assault, using a firearm during a felony crime, malicious destruction of property and related firearms offenses.
He is awaiting extradition to Maryland.