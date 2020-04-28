Virginia

Virginia Man Accused of Throwing Dogs Off Balcony

A Northern Virginia man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he threw two dogs off a fifth-floor balcony to their death.

Arlington County Police say they were called to a residential complex Monday afternoon in the county's Courthouse neighborhood.

Police say the dogs had been taken to animal hospitals before officers arrived and were pronounced dead at the hospitals. A police spokeswoman did not know the breeds or ages of the dogs.

Zachary Hanson, 26, of Arlington was arrested at the residence and charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. He is being held at the county jail pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 28.

Hanson's lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

