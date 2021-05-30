stolen gun

Virginia Man, 18, Arrested Near White House With Stolen Gun: Police

By Matthew Stabley

Police Lights and Sirens
An 18-year-old Virginia man was arrested Thursday night near the White House accused of possessing a pistol that had been stolen.

A D.C. police officer spotted a pistol in the driver’s side door panel of an unoccupied car on Constitution Avenue near the South Lawn of the White House about 11:30 p.m., according to court documents.

D.C. police and the Secret Service detained 18-year-old Cristian Antonio Romero of Alexandria and a passenger when they returned to the car, according to court documents.

The gun in the door turned out to be a BB gun, but a Glock was discovered in the back seat of the car, according to court documents. The Glock had been reported stolen in Fairfax County.

Romero told police he’d found the pistol in the woods.

He is charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

