Virginia Lottery Profits Dropped by 28% Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

The Virginia Lottery has taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that sales were down by $45 million in March, compared to the same month last year.

Lottery profits go toward the state’s K-12 public school system. Overall, profits dropped 28% in the month. Sales are down 10% for the fiscal year so far.

Kevin Hall, executive director of the Virginia Lottery Board, has told Virginia lawmakers that sales and profits have been “significantly diminished due to the public health emergency and the related economic instability.”

He expected the drop to continue, even though lottery tickets are still being sold at essential businesses like grocery stores.

In Maryland, casino revenue is way down, reporter Scott MacFarlane found. Revenue was about $160 million in March 2019 and just $60 million in March 2020. 

