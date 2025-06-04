Four-tunate day! Lucky Virginia Lottery players cash in on 4-4-4-4 draw

Pick 4 players who picked four fours Tuesday can cash in for five large after the evening draw revealed the winning numbers: 4-4-4-4.
Such quadruple number draws happen a few times a year, Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said.
“I wouldn’t say it’s rare, but it’s rather unusual,” he said.
That doesn’t stop Virginians from taking a gamble and playing four of a kind.
We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.
On Tuesday, Virginia Lottery Pick 4 players spent a combined total of $438,939 in tickets. They walked away with an astounding $7.9 million in total prize money, meaning the lottery gave out significantly more prize money than it gathered in profit.
To put it simply: for every $1 the Virginia Lottery made on the Tuesday evening draw, it paid out $18. That's unusual, as lotteries generally take in more money in ticket sales than they give in prize money.
Against odds of 1 in 10,000, players who correctly pick all four numbers win $5,000, the game's top prize.
In 2024, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $934 million in profit, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s entire K-12 school budget.