Four-tunate day! Lucky Virginia Lottery players cash in on 4-4-4-4 draw

Pick 4 players who picked four fours Tuesday can cash in for five large after the evening draw revealed the winning numbers: 4-4-4-4.

Such quadruple number draws happen a few times a year, Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I wouldn’t say it’s rare, but it’s rather unusual,” he said.

That doesn’t stop Virginians from taking a gamble and playing four of a kind.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Tuesday, Virginia Lottery Pick 4 players spent a combined total of $438,939 in tickets. They walked away with an astounding $7.9 million in total prize money, meaning the lottery gave out significantly more prize money than it gathered in profit.

To put it simply: for every $1 the Virginia Lottery made on the Tuesday evening draw, it paid out $18. That's unusual, as lotteries generally take in more money in ticket sales than they give in prize money.

Against odds of 1 in 10,000, players who correctly pick all four numbers win $5,000, the game's top prize.

In 2024, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $934 million in profit, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s entire K-12 school budget.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.