lottery

Virginia Lottery Online Players Win $400 Million in 9 Months

Virginia Lottery's online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life, along with instant win games that are available online only

By Associated Press

The Virginia Lottery says players have won more than $400 million since online game offerings were introduced less than nine months ago.

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers. Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life, along with instant win games that are available online only.

More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins. The single largest online win was $2 million in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing.

Local

Ralph Northam 18 mins ago

Virginia Governor Restores Voting Rights to 69K Ex-Felons

Crime and Courts 34 mins ago

Virginia Man Found Guilty of Child Sex, Pornography Charges Ahead of Murder Trial

The profit from every Virginia Lottery ticket sold benefits K-12 public education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2020, the Lottery generated more than $595 million for education.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lotteryOnline Betting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us