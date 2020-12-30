Virginia

Virginia House Special Election Set for Next Week

Democrat Candi King faces Republican Heather Mitchell in the special election for the 2nd House District, which includes Prince William and Stafford

Two special elections for Virginia House seats are set for next week after sitting lawmakers resigned.

Voters in Virginia's 2nd House District, which includes the counties of Prince William and Stafford, and the 90th House District based in Norfolk will vote on Jan. 5.

Both districts lean Democratic.

In the 2nd, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her run for governor. Democrat Candi King is facing off against Republican Heather Mitchell in the special election. The most recent campaign finance reports show King with a heavy advantage over Mitchell, who lost to Carroll Foy in 2019.

In the 90th, former Del. Joe Lindsey stepped down to take a judgeship. Democrat Angelia Williams Graves has a large cash advantage over Republican Sylvia Bryant.

