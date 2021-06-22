Virginia High School Tennis Coach Arrested, Accused of Having Sex With Student

A high school tennis coach in Northern Virginia who once led his team to the state championship is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Rafael Diokno, better known as "Rally," was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

He coached both boys and girls tennis teams at George Mason High School since 2016.

School officials said they ended Diokno's coaching duties after finding out about the allegations in early June and they immediately contacted police and child protective services.

Investigators found evidence they say shows Diokno groomed a female student athlete.

"There was what we would describe as grooming behavior such as gifts, communication, social media communication, which we were able to find by search warrants that were executed," Fairfax County Police Officer G-Rashid Roberts said.

Police said the sexual activity did not happen at school, but Diokno would drive the victim around in his car.

He also worked and coached at the One Life Fitness facility in the Skyline area.

"This gentleman Rafael 'Rally' Diokno was actually very popular in the local tennis community where a lot of families actually trusted him with training their children

children to perform at a collegiate level playing tennis," Roberts said.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who may have information that could add to their investigation.

"If anyone knows anything about the situation or things that have taken place in past years that are of concern, just bring it to our attention," Roberts said.

Diokno shared coaching duties with a math teacher at George Mason High School. A school spokesman confirmed that math teacher is no longer with the school district and is also no longer coaching tennis. School officials would not say whether the teacher’s departure is connected to the police investigation.