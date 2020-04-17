Virginia Governor Speaks After Announcing Plans to Reduce Prison Population

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the Department of Corrections would be releasing low-level offenders from local and regional jails as the coronavirus continues to spread.

This step was taken to mitigate the spread among those in the state's custody. There was already a 17% decrease on the jail population and a 67% decrease in the number of new commitments from misdemeanors.

This came after Northam advised local law enforcement agencies in March to decrease the number of individuals put in jail for low-level offenses.