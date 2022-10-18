Virginia Governor Announces Plan to Hire and Keep Police

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a new initiative to recruit and retain police officers in the commonwealth.

The announcement of “Operation Bold Blue Line” was made in Norfolk, Virginia, with local leaders and law enforcement from across the state. The new operation aims to reduce violent crimes and address police vacancies in the state of Virginia, according to a news release.

“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” Youngkin said in the release. “With a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.”

“Operation Bold Blue Line” was created in coordination with the state’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

Youngkin said the initiative includes five key actions:

providing higher pay to existing police officers

recruiting and supporting new officers

supporting officers with training and equipment

ensuring officers are supported by prosecutors

providing resources for witnesses and community programs that help prevent violent crime

Over the next two years, the state said it will invest $13 million in the new crime prevention measures. It will also invest millions in police recruitment, training and equipment.