Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Donates Fourth-Quarter Salary to Nonprofit

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday afternoon that he would donate his gubernatorial salary from the fourth quarter of the year to Pathways, a nonprofit based in Petersburg.

Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and renamed in 2008, provides resources, job training, and education in life skills like personal finance to low-income community members.

"Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg," Youngkin said in the press release about his donation. "They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg."

His $43,750 donation to the charity is the latest in a series of quarterly earnings donations that Youngkin -- whose net worth was around $470 million last November, according to Forbes -- has made to Virginia nonprofits.

In the first quarter of 2022, he donated his earnings to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, an organization dedicated to helping first responders with their mental health after trauma. The second-quarter check went to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, which helps veterans in crisis.

Last quarter's donation was given to G³ Community Services, a charity that mentors students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) subjects, while also helping veterans transition from military service to civilian life.

Virginia First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin also took part in the fourth-quarter donation announcement and event on Wednesday.

"Focusing on workforce preparedness, particularly of young Virginians, is an essential endeavor," she said in the release. "I’m grateful for the vital services that Pathways provides to the Petersburg community and especially encouraged to see strong women like Juanita Epps leading these efforts."