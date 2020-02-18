Virginia Gives $1.3M in Grants to Promote Computer Science Education

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northamannouncednew school grants aimed at promoting computer science education.

Northam said Monday he had approved a total of $1.3 million in grants to a number of public schools and colleges.

Lawmakers authorized the grants last year, which are to be used on professional development for teachers, instructional resources and other areas related to computer science.

“Knowing the basics of computer science can open doors to virtually any career in our fast-growing 21st-century economy,” Northam said in a statement.

Low-performing schools were given a priority for the funding.

School districts and universities throughout the state have been awarded grants, including several in the greater D.C. area.

Prince William County Schools will receive $125,000 to promote partnerships with colleges, universities and government agencies that give teachers professional development opportunities.

Stafford County Public Schools are set to receive $118,481 to promote computer science education for grades 3 to 8.

George Mason University also received $125,000 for programs.