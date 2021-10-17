dui

Virginia DUI Suspect Pulled Over Dragging Street Sign: Sheriff

By Matthew Stabley

A driver charged with DUI dragged a street, creating a shower of sparks, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
A Virginia driver pulled over after a sheriff’s deputy noticed sparks coming from underneath the car is charged with DUI.

The deputy saw the sparks coming from under a Honda Pilot and heard a loud scraping sound about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Upon closer look, the deputy saw a large street sign being dragged under the car and pulled the driver over in the 500 block of Warrenton road.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of a motel, stopped, then pulled forward, striking a curb, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver then backed into the deputy’s car.

The deputy arrested the driver after field sobriety tests, and the driver was held on bond until sober.

