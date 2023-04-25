Virginia Driver's License Gets Redesign

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles began rolling out new designs for driver’s licenses and identification cards on Monday.

The DMV said the new designs provide enhanced security features that make them more difficult to counterfeit.

The updated cards give Virginians an inside look at the rotunda of the state capitol building, in a change from older designs with an outside view of the building.

Cardholders will be able to spot the Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American dogwood, the state flower.

"The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features," DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a statement. "Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time."

There will be a slight change in banner colors as well. For regular licenses, the blue banner will appear less purple than the old design, and ID cards will have a green banner.

Virginians under the age of 21 will still receive vertical cards.

Anyone applying for an ID card, REAL ID or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design. Cards with the older design remain valid until the listed expiration date.