Virginia Diner Gives Back Through Community Kitchen

One northern Virginia diner is staying in business by giving back to the community.

29 Diner in Fairfax is helping out families who are left out of jobs and stuck at home from school. They are offering free meals to workers and students who are struggling to find them.

“We turned our kitchen into a community kitchen,” said John Wood, the owner of 29 Diner. “So far we’ve fed 900 at-risk youth out of that kitchen for free.”

People in the community are bringing in donations and gift cards to cover the cost of the food. Fairfax City Councilman Sang Yi re-purposed money from a canceled event to help the cause.

“29 Diner, they’re type of people who run towards a problem with a solution. Maintaining safe social distances, of course,” he said.

Real estate agent, Erik Weisskopf also felt compelled to contribute with a donation.

“I’ve been blessed, I’m not a rich man but if I can give a little bit and make a little bit of a difference, it makes feel good to help others feel good,” Weisskopf said. 29 Diner is accepting donations to help feed kids and first responders. You can donate in person or online at www.29diner.com.