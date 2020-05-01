Virginia Dentist Offices Open for Regular Visits

Hospitals and dentist offices in Virginia opened Friday to provide non-emergency services after they closing to safeguard against the coronavirus.

Virginia’s Dental Association President Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds said they’ve been preparing over the last month and half to address issues with access to PPE and liability for healthcare workers.

“The longer dental practices remain closed to preventative and non-emergency treatment, the more likely that our patients' untreated dental diseases will progress increasing the complexity and cost for treatment,” Reynolds said.

Dr. Chelsea Balderson had to furlough here employees and close her office Optimum Dental in Falls Church for more than a month. She’s used this time to make sure her office is safe and ready for patients come in Monday.

“When you come to the office, instead of coming in to the waiting room, you will wait in your car until your appointment. Then when you come inside we will use a touchless thermometer to take your temperature before going back into the room,” Balderson said.

Dr. Balderson says they will be screening patients over the phone before they come to their appointment.

“It’s going to look similar. Except instead of our masks in normal scrubs that you see the dentist and hygienists wearing, in addition we are wearing face shields and disposable gowns,” Balderson said.

Dr. Balderson says don’t hesitate to reach out to your dentist if you have any concerns before your next appointment.