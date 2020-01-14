Democrats

Virginia Democrats Weigh Differing Redistricting Reforms

By Associated Press

Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

Virginia Democrats say they still favor redistricting reform but are split on how to do it.

At issue: whether to support a proposed constitutional amendment that passed the GOP-led General Assembly last year with broad bipartisan support or to support a different proposal that might be friendlier to the new Democratic majority.

Redistricting has long been a hot-button issue in Virginia, where federal judges have struck down both the legislative and congressional maps as racially discriminatory.

Some Democrats are worried that Republicans on the state Supreme Court will end up having too much influence on the results, and that minority communities will lose representation.

