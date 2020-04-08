Virginia Delays Primaries to June 23, Encourages Better Collection of Racial Data

Virginia is postponing its congressional primaries in June and trying to improve its collection of racial data about coronavirus patients.

Gov. Ralph Northam also recommended the General Assembly move local and special elections scheduled for May 5 to Nov. 3.

"This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner," Northam said. "I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”

Northam recommended one ballot in November and discarding absentee ballots already cast. Anyone who isn’t qualified to vote in May but will be in November would be allowed to vote.

Elected officials whose terms are set to expire June 30 would remain in office.

“No one should have to choose between protecting their health and casting their ballot,” Northam said.

As governor, Northam has the authority to postpone the June 9 primaries up to two weeks.

Northam also said Virginia needs to do a better job tracking racial demographic data of coronavirus cases.

Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said the commonwealth does not have race and ethnicity data for 53% of its patients.

He is encouraging all clinicians to include that data when reporting cases.

Of the racial data that has been collected, 28% of cases have been African-Americans and 12% have been Latinx. Of the deaths, 14 have been African-American, or 18.7 %, and three have been Latinx, or 4%.

Because fewer than half of the cases have racial data, those numbers could be underestimates, Oliver said. Data on deaths can be backfilled once death certificates are filed.

Historically, African-Americans have made up 20% of Virginia’s population, Oliver said.

Oliver cited social inequities like lack of access to health care, living in close quarters, and underlying health issues like diabetes and hypertension as making minorities more vulnerable to the coronavirus. He also noted minorities are concentrated in essential industries without telework options.

Virginia has 3,645 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 312 over Tuesday, and 75 deaths, an increase of 12, Oliver said.