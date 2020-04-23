Virginia Couple Livestreams Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

One Virginia couple didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop their wedding. Instead, they livestreamed it from their Springfield porch to over 150 friends and family.

Naoji and Sarah Watson called it their virtual pandemic wedding. They gathered a few family members and friends — dressed casually and wearing face masks — to celebrate their union.

“So many people took time out of their days to really share this with us, and you know, you could feel the love,” Naoji said.

He wore jeans and she wore a sundress, and when it was time to kiss, they fumbled while removing their masks.

“To see the wedding officiant come in a respirator mask, we had our cloth masks on, it was very surreal. It is where we are right now,” Sarah said.

The couple met decades ago, in a school in Japan. They didn’t date then, but met once again four years ago over social media and reconnected.

Fast forward to today and they’re married — although they had to skip their honeymoon and get back to work right away instead. They originally planned to honeymoon in Japan where they met in eighth grade, and are hoping to do it after the crisis dies down.

Sarah said having the wedding this way was a lot cheaper and less formal than they originally planned. However, since it was livestreamed, many more people were able to attend than before.

“The responses we’ve received, they’re just so positive. People have said, ‘Thank you so much, this put a smile on my face.’ People need that. You need hope during times like this,” Sarah said. “It was perfect. Now that I know what I know, I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”