Virginia Congressman in Self-Quarantine After Contact With DC Coronavirus Patient

By Gina Cook

Rep. Don Beyer, (D-Virginia)
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2016, on the introduction of the Freedom of Religion Act. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A U.S. congressman in Virginia is in self-quarantine after recently having dinner with a D.C. coronavirus patient.

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer said in a statement Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Health informed him and his wife, Megan, that a friend they had dinner with on Feb. 28 tested positive for COVID-19. Beyer said the timeline of his friend's infection began shortly after their contact with him.

"In the 10 days since that dinner neither of us has shown symptoms, and we understand that the probability that we have an infection is low," Beyer said.

The Democratic representative said his office is closed for public business and he would not attend votes or hearings until Monday, assuming he shows no symptoms.

“I am keenly aware that I have social and economic supports, including affordable health care, paid leave, and other benefits which far too many Americans lack. As I work from home and when I hopefully return to the Capitol I will have these people and those who badly need assistance from leaders in Washington foremost in my mind," Beyer said.

Four people have tested positive for the virus in D.C. Check here for the latest information on cases in the D.C. area.

