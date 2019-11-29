Virginia Community Installs Its Own Traffic Signs After Teen’s Death

A Virginia community is trying to make its streets safer after a teenager was struck and killed in a hit-and-run last December.

The 16-year-old victim was crossing South Lakes Drive toward Castle Rock Square near the Bristol House Condos in Reston when he was hit by a car.

“After that fatality that happened with the high school kid across the street, unfortunately, we took notice,” resident Marty Davis said.

“Some people appear to be driving fast, although it may only be 20, 25, it appears to be pretty fast, and we have a lot of elderly and pet owners here, and I’ve seen a few that ran across to avoid a car coming around the corner,” he said.

Installing lights or more speed bumps is a big cost for a community, so Davis suggested signs as an option.

The homeowners association put them in this week.

“If it can change something or help somebody or make something not happen, that’d be great,” Davis said.

The yellow signs tell drivers to slow down and honor a 10 mph speed limit.

If they don’t slow people down, residents suggest implementing a fine. If two or more neighbors saw someone going more than 10 mph, they could recommend the HOA’s management company fine that driver.