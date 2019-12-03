Virginia City Seeks Proposals for Potential Casino Project

Virginia currently forbids casino gambling, but lawmakers have appeared more open to changing the law in recent years

shutterstock_1557583148
Shutterstock

The city of Danville, Virginia, has put out a request for proposals from operators interested in bringing a casino to the city.

That's according to the Danville Register and Bee, which also reported Monday that four operators have already expressed interest. The newspaper cited city email communications obtained through an open records request.

Virginia currently forbids casino gambling, but lawmakers have appeared more open to changing the law in recent years. The issue is expected to be heavily debated in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

The Virginia General Assembly's research agency issued a report last week that said legalizing casinos in Virginia would provide a modest economic boost in state tax revenues and to communities where casinos are located.

Danville is located in southern Virginia, near the border with North Carolina.

Copyright A
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us