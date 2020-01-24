Local
Fairfax County

Kids’ Entertainer ‘Mr. Knick Knack’ Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Possession

By Julie Carey and Sydney Coplin

By Julie Carey and Sydney Coplin

A man who was known for his musical performances at family-friendly events and children’s birthday parties has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Steven Rossi, who used the stage name Mr. Knick Knack, was arrested last spring after officials found he had illegal images of children. He was charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

A tip from an internet service provider led Fairfax County police to search his home in Reston. Police discovered over 50 electronic files containing illicit images of children.

For more than a decade, Rossi played songs for children at birthday parties and at Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner and Market Common in Clarendon.

On Twitter, he described himself as "Washington DC's Beloved Family Singer-Songwriter. On a mission to shape young minds and hearts through music."

Investigators said they did not believe any of the images in Rossi's possession were of children in his audiences.

Local

2 hours ago

Photos: Trump Makes History as First President to Speak at March for Life

POLICE 3 hours ago

Fairmount Heights Police Chief Voted Out After Officer Is Charged With Rape

He is set to be sentenced in May.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countymr knick knacksteven rossi
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us