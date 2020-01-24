Kids’ Entertainer ‘Mr. Knick Knack’ Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Possession

A man who was known for his musical performances at family-friendly events and children’s birthday parties has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Steven Rossi, who used the stage name Mr. Knick Knack, was arrested last spring after officials found he had illegal images of children. He was charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

A tip from an internet service provider led Fairfax County police to search his home in Reston. Police discovered over 50 electronic files containing illicit images of children.

For more than a decade, Rossi played songs for children at birthday parties and at Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner and Market Common in Clarendon.

Grab your chairs and blankets. It's time for the weekly @MrKnickKnack concert at @RestonTwnCenter, It's FREE! pic.twitter.com/vWvBljkoxQ — Tonia Sanders™ (@TheChattyMomma) August 11, 2014

On Twitter, he described himself as "Washington DC's Beloved Family Singer-Songwriter. On a mission to shape young minds and hearts through music."

Investigators said they did not believe any of the images in Rossi's possession were of children in his audiences.

He is set to be sentenced in May.